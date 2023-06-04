Poland: First postwar democratic election anniversary, opp supporters hold protests against ruling PiS party

On the 34th anniversary of Poland's first postwar democratic election, hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered in Warsaw to participate in a march organized by the liberal opposition. The demonstrations were aimed to challenge the nearly eight years of nationalist rule and determine the prospects of the opposition for the upcoming election later this year.

Poland's first postwar democratic election took place on June 4, 1989. This election marked a significant moment in Polish history as it was the first free election held in the country since the end of World War II. It was a crucial step in the dismantling of communist rule and the establishment of a democratic system in Poland.

Also Read | China: Landslide claims 19 lives in Sichuan province

It was held following a series of political and social changes that had been taking place in Poland, including the rise of the Solidarity trade union movement and increasing demands for political reform. 'European Union yes, PiS no' The crowds, stretching for miles, brandished banners proclaiming messages such as "Free, European Poland" and "European Union yes, PiS no," referring to the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.

Some attendees even held masks bearing the image of PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski with the word "shame" inscribed on them. While the organizers estimated the march involved half a million participants, no official estimate was provided by the police or city officials. Similar protests also took place in various other Polish cities and towns.

Also Read | Earthquake of magnitude 6 jolts Indonesia's Maluku

Jacek Gwozdz, a 51-year-old IT specialist from Nowy Sacz, described the demonstration as an unprecedented display of energy, comparing it to the breakthrough moment of June 4, 1989. The 1989 election in Poland was a crucial milestone in the country's history, symbolizing the beginning of a new era of democracy and political freedom. Upcoming elections to be fiercely contested: Polls Opinion polls suggest that the upcoming election will be fiercely contested, with the PiS government benefiting from its stance against Russia's actions in neighboring Ukraine, positioning itself as a prominent anti-Kremlin voice in Europe.

Despite facing widespread criticism domestically and internationally for eroding the rule of law, controlling state media, and endorsing homophobia, the opposition has struggled to mobilize broad support.

Watch | Chinese astronauts return to Earth | East-Asian space race | World News × The PiS government, led by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, denies undermining democratic norms and argues that its policies aim to protect traditional Christian values and create a fairer economy in the face of liberal pressures from the West. Poland's first postwar democratic election The 1989 elections were conducted in a partially open manner, with a degree of political competition allowed. The newly formed Solidarity movement, led by Lech Wałęsa, played a prominent role in the election and won a significant victory.