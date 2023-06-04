Earthquake of magnitude 6 jolts Indonesia's Maluku

Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku was struck by an earthquake on Sunday morning, measuring a magnitude of 6.0. Media reports citing country's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency said that the epicenter of the quake was situated 154 kilometers northwest of the Kepulauan Tanimbar district, with a depth of 153 kilometers.

Indonesia, located in the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire where tectonic plates converge, frequently witnesses earthquakes. However, no reports of material damages have been received thus far, according to reports. 7.3 quake in Sumatra Island In April, the earthquake-prone Sumatra Island in Indonesia was struck by a devastating earthquake of 7.3 magnitude. The tremor prompted a tsunami warning from the country's geophysics agency. Subsequent aftershocks were recorded, some measuring around 4 magnitudes.

The epicenter of the earthquake was identified off the western coast of Sumatra. Local authorities swiftly issued a tsunami warning, urging residents in affected areas to evacuate from the shore. However, hours later, the warning was lifted. Pacific Ring of Fire The Pacific Ring of Fire is a major area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean where a large number of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur. It is a horseshoe-shaped region that stretches for approximately 40,000 kilometers (25,000 miles) and encompasses the coasts of several countries, including the western coast of North and South America, the eastern coast of Asia, and the islands of the western Pacific.

The area is characterized by intense tectonic activity due to the movement and collision of several lithospheric plates. The region is situated along the boundaries of several tectonic plates, including the Pacific Plate, the North American Plate, the Eurasian Plate, and the Philippine Sea Plate, among others.

These plates interact with each other in various ways, such as subduction (where one plate is forced beneath another) or collision, leading to seismic activity.

This tectonic activity results in frequent earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and the formation of trenches, volcanic arcs, and mountain ranges.

The region is home to many active volcanoes, including famous ones like Mount St. Helens in the United States, Mount Fuji in Japan, and Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines.