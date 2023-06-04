ugc_banner

China: Landslide claims 14 lives in Sichuan province, 5 still missing

Beijing, China Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Jun 04, 2023, 04:04 PM IST

Representative Image of rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo Photograph:(Reuters)

Landslide in China: In February this year in a tragic event, an open pit coal mine collapsed under a landslide in northern China has left at least four people dead, and 49 individuals missing. 

A devastating landslide in China's southwestern Sichuan province has resulted in the loss of 14 lives, while five people remain missing, according to reports from Chinese state media outlet CCTV. The incident occurred early Sunday morning, around 6 am (2200 GMT), in a mountainous region near Leshan city in the southern part of the province.

Rescue efforts underway 

Rescue efforts are underway, with over 180 rescue workers deployed to the site, continuing their search for the missing individuals. Heavy rainfall had been lashing Leshan city for two days prior to the incident, as indicated by weather tracking data.

Fatal landslide at a coal mine in China 

In February this year in a tragic event, an open pit coal mine collapsed under a landslide in northern China has left at least four people dead, and 49 individuals missing. 

The incident occurred in the Inner Mongolia region, where work had been temporarily suspended due to an earlier landslide at the massive facility.

The initial collapse buried people and mining trucks beneath one of the pit walls. 

Hours later, a second landslide struck, exacerbating the situation. Approximately 900 rescuers equipped with heavy machinery are involved in the rescue operations.

The landslide formed a substantial mound of debris measuring 500 meters in the east-west direction, 200 meters in the north-south direction, and reaching a net height of about 80 meters.

This is not the first time the mine has witnessed such a tragedy, as fatal landslides had previously occurred in 2015 and 2016. 

Disturbing videos documenting the recent events have surfaced, highlighting the magnitude of the disaster.

