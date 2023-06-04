China: Landslide claims 14 lives in Sichuan province, 5 still missing

A devastating landslide in China's southwestern Sichuan province has resulted in the loss of 14 lives, while five people remain missing, according to reports from Chinese state media outlet CCTV. The incident occurred early Sunday morning, around 6 am (2200 GMT), in a mountainous region near Leshan city in the southern part of the province.

Rescue efforts underway

Rescue efforts are underway, with over 180 rescue workers deployed to the site, continuing their search for the missing individuals. Heavy rainfall had been lashing Leshan city for two days prior to the incident, as indicated by weather tracking data.

Fatal landslide at a coal mine in China

In February this year in a tragic event, an open pit coal mine collapsed under a landslide in northern China has left at least four people dead, and 49 individuals missing.