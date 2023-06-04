Balasore train tragedy: Adani Group to fund education of children who lost their parents in accident

Balasore train tragedy: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani on Sunday declared his Adani Group will fund the education of those children who lose their parents in India’s tragic Balasore train accident. Gautam Adani tweeted on Sunday, “We have decided that the Adani group will take the responsibility of the school education of the innocent people who have lost their parents in this accident."

उड़ीसा की रेल दुर्घटना से हम सभी बेहद व्यथित हैं।



हमने फैसला लिया है कि जिन मासूमों ने इस हादसे में अपने अभिभावकों को खोया है उनकी स्कूली शिक्षा की जिम्मेदारी अडाणी समूह उठाएगा।



पीड़ितों एवं उनके परिजनों को संबल और बच्चों को बेहतर कल मिले यह हम सभी की संयुक्त जिम्मेदारी है। — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) June 4, 2023 ×

"It is the joint responsibility of all of us to provide strength to the victims and their families and better tomorrow to the children," he wrote further.

Balasore train accident latest updates

The Odisha chief secretary, Pradeep Jena, announced that the death toll in the incident has been revised to 275, taking into account the duplicated counts. Of the 275 victims, 88 bodies have been identified.