Balasore train tragedy: Adani Group to fund education of children who lost their parents in accident
Balasore train tragedy: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani on Sunday declared his Adani Group will fund the education of those children who lose their parents in India’s tragic Balasore train accident. Gautam Adani tweeted on Sunday, “We have decided that the Adani group will take the responsibility of the school education of the innocent people who have lost their parents in this accident."
उड़ीसा की रेल दुर्घटना से हम सभी बेहद व्यथित हैं।— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) June 4, 2023
हमने फैसला लिया है कि जिन मासूमों ने इस हादसे में अपने अभिभावकों को खोया है उनकी स्कूली शिक्षा की जिम्मेदारी अडाणी समूह उठाएगा।
पीड़ितों एवं उनके परिजनों को संबल और बच्चों को बेहतर कल मिले यह हम सभी की संयुक्त जिम्मेदारी है।
"It is the joint responsibility of all of us to provide strength to the victims and their families and better tomorrow to the children," he wrote further.
Balasore train accident latest updates
The Odisha chief secretary, Pradeep Jena, announced that the death toll in the incident has been revised to 275, taking into account the duplicated counts. Of the 275 victims, 88 bodies have been identified.
The remaining bodies, totalling 170, have been transported to various hospitals in Bhubaneshwar, including AIIMS, Capital Hospital, SUM, KIM, and AMRI Hospital, with plans to send the remaining bodies there as well.
Additionally, a total of 1,175 injured individuals have been referred to different hospitals. As of Sunday morning, 793 injured passengers have been discharged, while the remaining 382 are still receiving treatment, with updates on this figure expected in the future.
Restoration efforts underway at the accident site
Meanwhile, the railway ministry reported that restoration work at the accident site is progressing rapidly, with over 1,000 personnel involved in the efforts.
The ministry has deployed more than seven Poclain Machines, two Accident Relief Trains, and 3-4 Railway and Road Cranes to aid in the process. Officials are closely monitoring the restoration process.
Possible sabotage being probed
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw suggested that the possibility of sabotage and tampering with the electronic interlocking system cannot be ruled out. The railways have dismissed the likelihood of driver error or system malfunction and believe that the accident may have been caused by deliberate interference with the electronic interlocking and point machine.
The minister stated that the "root cause" of the accident and the responsible individuals behind it have been identified. He made these remarks while speaking to reporters at the accident site in Balasore district.
