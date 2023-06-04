Jessie J introduces her baby daddy to the world for the first time; reveals how their love story began

Jessie J took to social media on Saturday to pen a loved-up note for her baby daddy. The English singer has mostly remained tight-lipped about the identity of her boyfriend but it seems that she is ready to introduce her man to the world.

Sharing a sweet tribute for her boyfriend of nearly two years shortly after they welcomed their first child, Jessi J wrote, "I struggle to keep things private. I think if you know me you know that. I want to protect the people I love and keep it for just myself. And then so often I think f**k it because life is short [and] I don’t want to regret it. Once you open the door you can’t close it."

The singer went on to reveal that she "met this man" a few weeks after she suffered a miscarriage in 2021. "Like a beam of light, he lit up my dark days," the England native wrote while uploading a picture from the OT as she was giving birth. "It was a whirlwind love and a miracle that we fell pregnant naturally with not one issue. Grateful doesn’t cut it. He has given me many of the best gifts of my life."

Jessi continued, "He didn’t let go of my hand [during childbirth] and I wouldn’t have been able to go through it without him. The calm to my crazy. The peace to my fear. The Daddy to my baby. Thank you."

Check it out below!

Jessie suffered a pregnancy loss in November 2021 after deciding to have a baby on her own. In January this year, she revealed that she is expecting again and will soon welcome her rainbow baby with her baby daddy. For those unaware, rainbow baby is a name coined for "a healthy baby born after losing a baby due to miscarriage, infant loss, stillbirth, or neonatal death".

In May, she welcomed her little munchkin, while keeping the identity of the baby daddy under wraps.

"A week ago my whole life changed. My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable [and] I am flying in love. He is magic. He is all my dreams come true [and] he is my whole," Jessie wrote on an Instagram on May 19. "He and I are both doing great. I am soaking up every second and still can’t believe he is real, here and mine. I am so grateful."

