Shahid Kapoor opens up on working with Kriti Sanon for the first time, says 'She is on the top of her game'

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will appear for the first time in an untitled romantic comedy. The makers recently released the impressive first-look poster, which has left fans delighted and they can't wait to see the fresh pairing of Shahid and Kriti Sanon on screen.

In a recent interview, Shahid Kapoor was asked about the film and working with Kriti Sanon in the film, responding to this Shahid said, "It's a high concept kind of film, but also a unique, quirky, fun love story that also focuses on the issues that happen in today's life.

On working with Kriti Sanon, Shahid said, "I really had fun working with Kriti; we got along really well. She is at the top of her game right now, and I think we both are collaborating at a good time, and I'm excited for it. It will be out this year in theatres."