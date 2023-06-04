US says Chinese Navy ship came 150 yards within American destroyer transiting Taiwan Strait

The United States military said on Saturday (June 3) that a Chinese Navy ship manoeuvred in an "unsafe manner" near an American destroyer transiting the Taiwan Strait. In a statement, the US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) said that the Chinese ship "executed manoeuvres in an unsafe manner in the vicinity of Chung-Hoon," an American destroyer, during the Saturday transit.

The incident occurred as the Chung-Hoon sailed through the Taiwan Strait with a Canadian warship on a joint mission.

The ship overtook Chung-Hoon on its port side and crossed its bow at 150 yards, and the American destroyer maintained course and slowed to 10 (knots) to avoid a collision, the statement added.

The ship then crossed Chung-Hoon's bow a second-time starboard to port at 2,000 yards (meters) and remained off Chung-Hoon's port bow coming within 150 yards at the closest point, the US military said, adding that "it flies, sails, and operates safely and responsibly anywhere international law allows." China makes no mention of close encounter The Chinese military did not make any mention of Saturday's encounter. However, Colonel Shi Yi, the spokesperson of China's Eastern Theatre Command said, "The relevant countries are intentionally creating trouble in the Taiwan Strait, deliberately stirring up risks, and maliciously undermining regional peace and stability."

While US warships transit the Taiwan Strait around once a month, it is unusual for them to do so with those of other US allies.

China claims Taiwan as its territory -- vowing to take it one day, by force if necessary -- and has in recent years ramped up military and political pressure on the island. China warns on establishing NATO-like alliances in Asia Pacific Meanwhile on Sunday, Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu warned against establishing NATO-like military alliances in the Asia-Pacific. "Attempts to push for NATO-like (alliances) in the Asia-Pacific is a way of kidnapping regional countries and exaggerating conflicts and confrontations,"

Addressing a security conference in Singapore which was attended by US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, Shangfu said, "Attempts to push for NATO-like (alliances) in the Asia-Pacific is a way of kidnapping regional countries and exaggerating conflicts and confrontations."

These attempts would plunge the Asia Pacific into a whirlpool of disputes and conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies)

