Watch: Another under-construction bridge collapses in India’s Bihar

A portion of the under-construction Khagaria-Aguwani bridge collapsed in the eastern Indian state of Bihar on Sunday, June 4. People present at the site recorded the visuals on their smartphones, which showed two parts of the bridge collapsing one after another.

#Bihar a portion of under construction bridge over Ganga river collapsed today. The Aguanhighat Sultanganj bridge will connect Khagaria and Bhagalpur districts. pic.twitter.com/7DLTQszso7 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 4, 2023

Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had laid the foundation of the bridge in 2015, and its construction was scheduled to be completed within five years. However, the under-construction bridge remains in a miserable condition even after seven years. The cost of the bridge is estimated to be Rs 1,700 crore.

Why the Khagaria-Aguwani bridge is essential for Bihar?

The proposed bridge will significantly shorten the distance between Mithulanchal and Kosi region, as well as between Munger and Khagaria. Upon completion, the distance between Mithulanchal and Kosi will be reduced by 50km, while the distance between Munger and Khagaria will be reduced to 35km.