Watch: Another under-construction bridge collapses in India’s Bihar
Story highlights
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had laid the foundation of the bridge in 2015, and it was supposed to go operational by 2020
A portion of the under-construction Khagaria-Aguwani bridge collapsed in the eastern Indian state of Bihar on Sunday, June 4. People present at the site recorded the visuals on their smartphones, which showed two parts of the bridge collapsing one after another.
#Bihar a portion of under construction bridge over Ganga river collapsed today. The Aguanhighat Sultanganj bridge will connect Khagaria and Bhagalpur districts. pic.twitter.com/7DLTQszso7— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 4, 2023
Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had laid the foundation of the bridge in 2015, and its construction was scheduled to be completed within five years. However, the under-construction bridge remains in a miserable condition even after seven years. The cost of the bridge is estimated to be Rs 1,700 crore.
Why the Khagaria-Aguwani bridge is essential for Bihar?
The proposed bridge will significantly shorten the distance between Mithulanchal and Kosi region, as well as between Munger and Khagaria. Upon completion, the distance between Mithulanchal and Kosi will be reduced by 50km, while the distance between Munger and Khagaria will be reduced to 35km.
The primary objective of constructing this bridge is to decrease overall travel time, alleviate traffic congestion, provide smoother connectivity, and offer an alternative route to the existing Vikramshila Setu.
Previous instances of bridge collapse in Bihar
In Bihar’s Begusarai district, a portion of a bridge collapsed on December 18, 2022, before its official inauguration. Constructed under the Chief Minister NABARD scheme (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development), the bridge was not inaugurated due to the absence of an approach road.
The collapsed bridge, spanning 206 metres over the Budhi Gandak river between Aakriti Tola Chowki and Bishanpur, was built in 2017 at a cost of over Rs 13 crore. Fortunately, there were no casualties in the incident, which involved the front portion of the bridge collapsing between pillars numbers 2 and 3, resulting in its submersion into the river.
Local villagers expressed their dissatisfaction, stating that a crack had previously been observed in the front portion of the bridge, but no remedial action was taken by the concerned officials.
Despite not being inaugurated due to the lack of an approach road, the bridge had occasionally been used by tractors and heavy vehicles, further exacerbating the risks associated with its compromised structural integrity.
