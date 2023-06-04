'Ashes is the biggest stage, we have to entertain...' - ENG coach Brendon McCullum on sticking with Bazball

The Ashes is the oldest and perhaps the greatest rivalry in world cricket. With England hosting the iconic five-match Test series this summer, coach Brendon McCullum looks forward to an exciting contest – more to do with 'Bazball' delivering at the biggest stage. With everyone, including young kids across the globe, eagerly waiting for this Test series to begin, Brendon feels this is the perfect stage to advocate their brand of cricket and entertain and captivate kids.

After England thrashed Ireland by ten wickets inside three days to win the one-off Test, all the focus will now move to the Ashes, which begins with the first Test in Edgbaston on June 16th.

Meanwhile, in Test cricket, England has lately made some right noises - all because of adapting and, thus far, perfectly executing a result-oriented super-fast brand of cricket the world now calls ‘Bazball.’ With them winning 11 out of the past 13 Tests since McCullum took over the charge of the Test side last year, England, for the first time in a few years is entering the Ashes as favourites.

Speaking with Sky Sports, McCullum said he is aware of the magnitude of this series and thus wants his team to leave an impact on young kids growing up for the greater good of this format.

"You have to be prepared to marry yourself to a position and that for us is freeing guys up to play the style of cricket that gives them the greatest amount of satisfaction and could transfer to results,” McCullum told Sky Sports. "You want to have fun, you want to enjoy yourself, you want to lose yourself and be part of something. You might not achieve it but what a great opportunity. What better stage?

"Think of all the kids around the world who are going to be watching over the next two months. All those who have football, rugby, athletics or any other sport that they could choose from - or cricket,” the coach added. Entertainment is the way forward It’s fair to say England’s newest style of play is entertaining, and Brendon feels only by making this format exciting for everyone to watch they can reach more young kids and help it survive in this fast-growing age of T20 cricket.