Russia appeals residents to evacuate border district amid Ukraine shelling

The government authorities in Russia on Sunday appealed to the residents of the district, which shares its borders with Ukraine, to evacuate the area as shelling intensified.



The Russian district of Shebekino, which is located in the western Belgorod on the Ukraine border, has been facing daily shelling which has killed many civilians and forced villagers to flee from the region.



The region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov appealed to residents to co-operate with the government authorities and evacuate the district.



"I ask that in the villages of, first of all, the Shebekino district that has been shelled, to listen to the position of authorities and leave - temporarily leave - their homes," stated Gladkov, speaking on Telegram.



He added that their goal was "to safeguard what is most important: your life and the lives of your close ones". He added that the district went through another "not calm night" with "a lot of damage".

The statement was made by Gladkov a day after two women died in border villages because of shelling. He stated that "more than 4,000 people" who belong to border areas are currently staying in temporary housing in the Belgorod region.



He added that on Sunday, the government authorities would shift the children of soldiers, who have been deployed to Ukraine, and minors from border villages to youth camps. Russia missiles hit airfield in central Ukraine, says Kyiv On Sunday, the Ukrainian authorities claimed that the Russian missiles struck an airfield located near the city of Kropyvnytskyi, in the central region of the country.



Russia launched “six missiles and five attack drones", said Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuriy Ignat on television.



"Unfortunately not all of them were destroyed. Of the six, four were destroyed by air defence and two hit the operational airfield near Kropyvnytskyi," he added.

The attack comes as air assaults were intensified by Russia on Ukraine, with the capital city Kyiv facing attacks for several days in a row this week.



The war, which has now continued for more than 15 months, has escalated further as Kyiv has been claiming that they are preparing for a major counteroffensive.



The border villages of Russia also faced intense shelling this week.

