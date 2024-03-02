Top 10 world news: US carries out first airdrop of aid into Gaza; Google restores 'delisted' apps and more

The US military executed its inaugural humanitarian aid airdrop into Gaza. The airdrop involved more than 35,000 meals. In other news Google on Saturday (March 2) restored some of the Indian applications like Bharat Matrimony and Naukri that it had delisted from its Play Store over a disagreement regarding service fee payments.

The US military executed its inaugural humanitarian aid airdrop into Gaza, utilizing three C-130 planes, as disclosed by two anonymous US officials on Saturday (March 2). The airdrop involved more than 35,000 meals, and the White House affirmed its commitment to sustaining these efforts, noting Israel's support for the initiative.

Google on Saturday (March 2) restored some of the Indian applications like Bharat Matrimony and Naukri that it had delisted from its Play Store over a disagreement regarding service fee payments.The development comes hours after the Centre strongly opposed the tech giant's move stating that the delisting of Indian apps cannot be permitted and that the startup ecosystem is key to the Indian economy and their fate cannot be left to any big tech to decide.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first list of candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, aiming to secure a significant 370 seats. India's ruling BJP declared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would once more contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi, with other notable names included 34 Union Ministers such as Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Smriti Irani.

The mother of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny made a visit to his gravesite on Saturday (March 2), following a day where thousands of Russians defied potential arrest to honour the memory of the anti-corruption activist at his funeral in Moscow on Friday (March 1).

An Israeli drone strike targeted a car on a coastal road near the town of Naqoura in south Lebanon on Sturday (March 2), resulting in the death of three Hezbollah fighters, according to security sources in Lebanon.

In Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa, a Russian drone crashed into an apartment block on Saturday (March 2), resulting in two fatalities, eight injuries and six individuals still missing, as reported by authorities.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday promised a full investigation after what appeared to be a recording of confidential army talks on the Ukraine war was posted on Russian social media, in a potentially huge embarrassment for Berlin.

In a distressing event in the Dumka district in the Indian state of Jharkhand, a Spanish woman, who was touring on a bike with her husband, was reportedly gang-raped on Friday (Mar 1) night. Dumka district, where the horrifying incident took place, is nearly 311 kilometres (193 miles) northwest of Ranchi, the state's capital city.

Beijing is ready to host China’s most influential political gatherings next week, known as “two sessions.” On Monday (Mar 4), a special session of China’s rubberstamp parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC), is set to begin. Alongside, a meeting of the nation’s top political advisory body will convene, known as the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.