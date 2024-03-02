Bengaluru cafe blast: Crime Branch detains, interrogates four people after spotting suspect on CCTV

The police officials have detained four people for questioning in the Bengaluru bomb blast case, said the police on Saturday (Mar 2).

A low-intensity bomb blast, in which an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was used, took place inside a popular eatery Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, the capital of the southern state of Karnataka on Friday (Mar 1) and injured 10 people.

The Central Crime Branch officials investigating the case have been interrogating the four who were picked up by the police officials from Dharwad, Hubballi and Bengaluru, as per the reports.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru City Commissioner B Dayananda said that an investigation into the Rameshwaram Cafe blast is in full swing.

"Several teams are working on different leads obtained so far. Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the case and the security concerns, media is appealed not to indulge in speculation and co-operate," said Dayananda.

The police have tightened security across the state, especially at Kempegowda International Airport, after the blast took place in the Brookefield area in the Information Technology corridor in east Bengaluru.

A case was registered by the Bengaluru Police under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in connection with the explosion at the quick-service eatery.

Blast suspect caught on CCTV

The CCTV footage of the cafe showed a man, who was carrying a bag, entering the premises and leaving it inside the cafe.

In the footage, the main suspect appeared wearing a mask, glasses, and a cap on his head while carrying a plate of idlis. VIDEO | Bengaluru cafe blast suspect caught on CCTV.



At least 10 people were injured in a low intensity bomb blast at the popular Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Whitefield locality on Friday. Police suspect that an improvised explosive device (IED) fitted with a timer inside a… pic.twitter.com/EWGzLAmy1M — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 2, 2024 × Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who visited the site of the blast said, "The blast occurred at 1 pm. A young man of about 28-30 years came to the cafe, purchased Rava idli at the counter, placed the bag near a tree (adjacent to the cafe) and left. After one hour the blast took place."

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also visited the Rameshwaram Cafe on Saturday (Mar 2) and said that the state government will bear the treatment cost of all the injured.

Watch: Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: At least nine injured, shifted to hospital “Government will bear all the treatment charges of all the patients. Around 10 people are injured. Three are here in the Brookfield Hospital and six others are admitted in Vydehi Hospital. I am also going there. The patients are recovering and responding very well to the treatment," the chief minister said.