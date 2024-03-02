Inside Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Man orders idli, flees leaving bag with explosives. WATCH

During the vibrant lunch hour at Bengaluru's iconic Rameshwaram cafe in the Whitefield area, a low-intensity IED explosion shook the premises on Friday (March 1), prompting investigators to comb through CCTV footage for vital clues. The blast injured at least nine people, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told local reporters.

"There's information that around 12.30 pm, there was an explosion. And that there was a bag. The investigation is on... I am getting to know that it was an IED. The investigation is on," Siddaramaiah said.

Karnataka's deputy chief minister DK Shuvakumar told reporters that the suspected individual, aged 28 to 30, visited the cafe during breakfast, purchased a coupon for Rava idli, but left without consuming it, leaving behind the bag containing the IED. Shivakumar added that the bomb, equipped with a one-hour timer, detonated an hour later.

The police have filed an FIR under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act.

The sequence of events unfolded as CCTV footage captured the suspect's actions inside the cafe, culminating in the planting of the bag with the explosive inside. Eyewitnesses recounted the chaotic aftermath, with customers fleeing the premises upon hearing the blast, which occurred around 1 pm (IST). Emergency responders, including fire department officials, arrived at the scene, dispelling initial concerns of an LPG leakage fire.

The suspect is still at large, and authorities have intensified their search, especially in Hyderabad, where they think the suspect might be hiding.

Meanwhile, political discourse emerged, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemning the incident as a failure of police intelligence. In response, the Karnataka government urged against politicising the mishap, highlighting a similar pressure cooker bomb blast in Mangaluru during BJP governance in 2022.

BJP's Member of Parliament from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share that he spoke with the cafe owner regarding the factors contributing to the explosion, which resulted in injuries to nine people.

"Just spoke to Rameshwaram Cafe founder Sri Nagaraj about the blast in his restaurant. He informed me that the blast occurred because of a bag that was left by a customer and not any cylinder explosion. One of their employees is injured. It seems to be a clear case of bomb blast. Bengaluru demands clear answers from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah," Surya wrote on X.



He informed me that the blast occurred because of a bag that was left by a customer and not any cylinder explosion. One of their employees is injured.



An improvised explosive device (IED) is defined as a homemade bomb or destructive apparatus, which can assume various forms, ranging from simple pipe bombs to sophisticated devices capable of causing extensive damage and loss of life, according to a Homeland Security document. These devices can be transported in vehicles, carried by individuals, delivered via packages, or concealed along roadsides.

Also watch | Blast at Bengaluru's popular Rameshwaram Cafe, probe underway The term "improvised explosive device" emerged in the 1970s within the British army, primarily in response to tactics employed by the Irish Republican Army (IRA). The IRA used bombs constructed from agricultural fertilizers and SEMTEX, a general-purpose plastic explosive smuggled from Libya. These materials were used to manufacture highly efficient booby traps and remote-controlled bombs. The term gained widespread usage, particularly during the Iraq War in 2003.

IEDs are characterised by their low cost of production, ease of concealment, and simplicity in activation. They can be assembled using commonplace materials or chemicals readily available.