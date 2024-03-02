Russian drone assault in Odesa claims two lives, leaves eight injured

In Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa, a Russian drone crashed into an apartment block on Saturday (March 2), resulting in two fatalities, eight injuries and six individuals still missing, as reported by authorities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced the incident, stating in a Telegram post that Russia continues to target civilians, and a residential building in Odessa was hit by an enemy drone, causing the destruction of 18 apartments.

Zelenskiy shared a video revealing the severe damage to the apartment building, with a substantial section removed from several stories. The footage depicted numerous rescuers working tirelessly amidst a sea of rubble.

The Ukrainian President identified the drone responsible as a Shahed, a large kamikaze drone with wings supplied by Iran. Throughout the ongoing war, Russia has deployed thousands of these drones to strike deep within Ukraine.

Oleh Kiper, Odesa's regional governor, reported at 8:30 AM local time (0630 GMT) that efforts were underway to clear the rubble. He mentioned that one person had been rescued alive, likely sheltering in the basement during the drone strike.

According to Ukraine's Suspilne public broadcaster, local prosecutors indicated that six individuals were still unaccounted for in the aftermath of the incident.

Earlier in the day, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte signed a 10 year security deal with Ukraine in Kharkiv on Friday (March 1), becoming the seventh Western leader to sign a security agreement with the war-torn country.

Canada, Italy, the United Kingdom (UK), Germany, France, and Denmark have signed bilateral security deals with Ukraine over the past two months.

According to a report by the news agency Reuters, Prime Minister Rutte told reporters that his government would contribute to the Czech Republic's initiative to purchase 800,000 artillery shells.

In February, the Czech Republic said it had sourced 500,000 rounds of 155 mm shells and 300,000 122 mm rounds from other countries, which could be delivered to Ukraine in weeks if funding was secured.

Rutte told reporters that the Netherlands would donate $162 million (150 million euros) to the Czech initiative, taking the total to $271 million.