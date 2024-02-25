Explained: Ukraine discusses security deals with allies as war enters third year. What are they?

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has entered its third year. Troops of the Ukrainian military in the country's east and south are outgunned and outnumbered, and Russia has secured its first territorial gain in almost a year. The war between the two countries started on February 24, 2022, and there are no signs of the conflict ending anytime soon. Ukraine is currently discussing security deals with Western allies to defend itself against Russian attacks, the news agency Reuters reported on Friday (Feb 23).

The Group of Seven (G7) countries signed a declaration at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Vilnius in July 2023 committing to establish "long-term security commitments and arrangements" with Ukraine that would be negotiated bilaterally. The declaration has been signed by more than 30 countries so far.

What are these security deals about?

The security deals (which are 10 years long) promise continued provision of military and security aid, support to develop Ukraine's defence industrial base, training Ukrainian soldiers, intelligence-sharing and cooperation, and support for cyber defence.

When it comes to cyber defence, the deals include assistance to help Ukraine protect its networks from Russian cyberattacks and counter disinformation, a report by The Record said.

Which countries have signed the deals?

Germany, France, the United Kingdom (UK), Canada, and Italy have signed the security deals with Ukraine. On Friday (the eve of the war), Denmark became the latest NATO member to sign an agreement on security cooperation with Kyiv. Denmark is also the first non-G7 country to sign a deal with Ukraine.

The agreement with France provides an additional package worth $3.2 billion in military aid this year, the largest amount Paris has given to Ukraine since the conflict started. The agreement with Germany provides Ukraine with another $1.2 billion package of military, including 36 howitzers, 120,000 rounds of artillery ammunition and two more air-defence systems.

Ukraine had signed its first such deal with the UK in January. The package is worth $3.2 billion, surpassing the previous annual commitments by $233 million, the Rishi Sunak government said.

London said the deal formalised a range of support that it "has been and will continue to provide for Ukraine's security, including intelligence-sharing, cyber security, medical and military training, and defence industrial cooperation".

During a visit to Paris earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said “These three agreements ... give me confidence as president that we are not alone.”

Which countries will soon sign the deals?

As per the Reuters report on Friday, Zelensky's Foreign Affairs adviser Ihor Zhovkva said that Ukraine has held at least two rounds of talks on the agreements with all the G7 countries. Zhovkva said that over 10 countries were in the active stage of talks or potentially starting soon. On Friday, the Netherlands announced it would soon sign a 10-year security deal with Ukraine for continued military support, help in reconstruction and the improvement of its cyber defences.

"Without Western support, Ukraine as we know it will cease to exist. The Russian threat will move closer, putting pressure on the stability and safety of our continent," Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot said.

The additional countries that will sign the deal also include Poland and Romania.

Ukraine's demands

Zhovkva pointed out that there was no need for Ukraine to rush to agree to agreements. "I don't need 10 or 15 agreements concluded within one week. Rather, I would have these same 10 or 15 agreements deeply thought over, well-negotiated and with concrete signs of long-term and varied support for Ukraine," he said.

The Ukrainian president's foreign adviser singled out as "very important" the provision in the deal signed with the UK under which consultations could be held within 24 hours to provide swift and sustained aid.

Ukraine has also said that the security deals would in no way replace its strategic goal of joining NATO. "There has been speculation that by concluding enough of these agreements, we do not need membership. False. We need NATO membership," Zhovkva said.

The discussion of these agreements comes as top military generals in Ukraine have complained of growing shortages of both arms and soldiers. On Friday, President Zelensky pressed his allies to step up military supplies and vowed victory over Russia.

Speaking to G7 leaders, Zelensky said their "vital support" would help Ukraine prevail on the battlefield.

"Putin can lose this war. Remember that imperial ambitions and revanchism can be defeated only together," he said.