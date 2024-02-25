Europeans rally to support Ukraine as war with Russia enters third year

Protesters gathered across major European cities on Saturday (Feb 24) to express solidarity with Ukraine, marking the second anniversary of the beginning of the Russian offensive. Amid mounting concerns over Kyiv's ability to resist an emboldened Russia, demonstrators in Berlin, London, Paris, and other cities waved the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag, and called for enhanced Western support in Ukraine's war effort against the Russian offensive.

The conflict, launched by Russian forces on February 24, 2022, marked the biggest return of conflict to Europe since the Second World War. Fears of diminishing support from Ukraine's allies prompted calls for accelerated arms deliveries at a protest in Berlin, where thousands gathered at the iconic Brandenburg Gate.

Berlin mayor Kai Wegner while addressing the crowd, decried Putin's "brutal war of aggression" and called for the delivery of long-range Taurus missiles, a request the German government has so far resisted due to concerns about potential strikes inside Russia.

Also watch | Russia-Ukraine war: Western leaders offer support to Ukraine × In London, thousands marched to Trafalgar Square, displaying banners with messages such as "world supports Ukraine" and "Russia is a terrorist state." Demonstrators voiced frustration over what they perceived as insufficient weaponry supplied by the West.

Protests also reverberated across France, with thousands in central Paris chanting slogans like "Putin murderer" and "Russia out of Ukraine."

Warsaw, the capital of Poland and a crucial ally to Ukraine, saw over 1,000 protesters gather in front of the Russian embassy, news agency AFP reported.

Demonstrators in Warsaw displayed crosses bearing the names of war victims and models of buildings destroyed in Russian bombings.

Similar rallies unfolded in various European cities, including Dublin, Athens, Stockholm, and Milan.

But most Europeans feel Ukraine can no longer withstand Moscow

Despite the widespread support on Saturday (Feb 24), a recent survey indicates rising anxiety among Europeans about Ukraine's ability to withstand Moscow.

Only 10 per cent of respondents across 12 EU countries believe Ukraine can triumph on the battlefield, with 20 per cent believing Russia could win, and 37 per cent anticipating a compromise settlement in the ongoing conflict.