UK’s Rishi Sunak assures Ukraine's triumph with new artillery funding

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has pledged support for Ukraine, vowing that the country will prevail against the ongoing conflict with Russia. The commitment comes alongside the announcement of additional funding for "urgently needed artillery ammunition" by the UK's Ministry of Defence (MoD).

This follows the recent delivery of 200 Brimstone anti-tank missiles, bringing the total count of such missiles sent to Kyiv to over 1,300 since the commencement of the full-scale war.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed the commitment to supply thousands of drones to Ukraine as part of an international coalition co-led by London. In commemorating the "grim anniversary" on Saturday (Feb 24), Sunak emphasised the triumph of life over death and light over darkness in a video shared on platform X.

He expressed unwavering support, stating, "We will stand with Ukraine today and tomorrow, prepared to do whatever it takes, for as long as it takes until they prevail," concluding with the Ukrainian slogan "Slava Ukraini" ("Glory to Ukraine").

Highlighting Ukraine's effective use of artillery, the MoD stressed its pivotal role in degrading Russia's forces and preventing significant breakthroughs.

While specific military casualty figures from Kyiv remain undisclosed, US officials estimate approximately 70,000 soldiers killed and 120,000 injured.

Losses are also heavy on the Russian side, but Moscow appears to be able to fill its ranks through coercion and financial incentives on top of having a bigger population.

The UK has also pledged £8.5 million to the Red Cross and the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund, supporting emergency responses and humanitarian assistance across Ukraine. Of this, £6 million will back the Red Cross Movement's impartial work, and £2.5 million will contribute to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund under the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Earlier on Thursday, Zelensky, rejected Russia’s claims to have seized Krynky, Ukraine’s bridgehead on the Russian-occupied side of the Dnipro river.

Russia, on Tuesday (Feb 20) claimed a new military success in Ukraine ahead of the second anniversary of its “special military operation,” while President Vladimir Putin mocked what he called Kyiv’s “flight” from the frontline town of Avdiivka.

