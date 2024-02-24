Two years of Ukraine war: World leaders visit Kyiv, Zelensky confident of victory

Four world leaders visited the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Saturday (Feb 24), a day that marked the completion of two years of the Ukraine war. It was on this day in 2022, that Russian forces launched was President Vladimir Putin calls a 'special military operation'. On Saturday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed confidence that Ukraine will clinch victory in the ongoing conflict.

He was flanked by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

"We will win," said Zelensky during the joint press conference at Gostomel airport in Kyiv. The airport has frequently been targeted by Russia.

In 2022, when Russian forces invaded Ukraine, it was expected that the former world superpower will quickly attain victory. But Ukrainian forces fought back. The West, led by the United States, slapped sanctions on Russia and poured billions of dollars in humanitarian as well as military aid for Ukraine.

However, following Western help Ukraine has not been able to mount a successful counteroffensive and Russian forces have dug in, building fortified defences on Ukrainian land.

On Saturday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Ukraine and the allies to not "lose heart". European Commission chief von der Leyen praised Ukraine for what she called its "extraordinary resistance".

Oleksandr Syrsky, Ukrainian military chief, said that he was sure of victory "because light always conquers darkness".

On the battlefield however, the war looks like a stalemate.

Additionally, Russia has ramped up its arms production and has increased budget spending for the defence sector. While confidence in the Western camp appeared to have taken a hit following lack of progress from the Ukrainian side.

There are now many voices in the Western lawmaking circles that are questioning continued assistance to Ukraine.

AFP quoted some Ukrainian soldiers who said that they did not have adequate equiments and weapons.

"Give us artillery, drones, counter-battery, shells," said a 31-year-old Ukrainian soldier, who identified himself as Woodie.

"Our infantry, armed with assault rifles and grenades, were facing artillery, aircraft, and tanks," added a 39-year-old serviceman from Kyiv.