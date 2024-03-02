China might get new foreign minister as key CCP gatherings set to take place: Report

Beijing is ready to host China’s most influential political gatherings next week, known as “two sessions.” On Monday (Mar 4), a special session of China’s rubberstamp parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC), is set to begin. Alongside, a meeting of the nation’s top political advisory body will convene, known as the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Every year, the ‘two sessions’ is a keenly watched event. It sets the agenda of the upcoming year in motion, lays the ground for new laws and regulations and presents new, ambitious economic targets.

This time around, the event is attracting even more eyeballs in the face of the disappearance of two key leaders—Qin Gang, the ex-foreign minister and Li Shangfu, the ex-defence minister. The two men were removed last year from the top echelons without any public explanation and their fate remains unclear.

Who will control Chinese foreign ministry?

Although former foreign minister Wang Yi was asked to fill in the shoes of Qin Gang, his appointment was considered temporary by experts.

The Guardian reports that Liu Jianchao, a senior party cadre, could become the next foreign minister. He has been travelling a lot of late to diplomatic meetings worldwide.

Dong Jun was appointed as the country’s defence minister in December last year.

However, both leaders may not necessarily be appointed to the State Council of China. The State Council is described by the Chinese constitution as the executive organ of the National People's Congress (NPC), as well as the "highest state administrative organ".

According to Neil Thomas and Jing Qian, researchers at the Asia Society Policy Institute, if the two spots remain vacant in the state council, this would reflect “a higher degree of mistrust and paralysis at the centre of Xi’s leadership and a poorer outlook for China’s attempts to both manage tensions with the west and lead the global south”.

Fiscal targets

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday (Mar 5) will unveil the government work report, where the government is expected to announce a modest GDP growth target of 5 per cent.

