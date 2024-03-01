China aims to put first Chinese on the moon before 2030
Story highlights
China will coordinate and promote the application and development of its space station and manned lunar exploration this year.
China said it aims to put the first Chinese on the moon before 2030, state television CCTV said on Thursday.
China will coordinate and promote the application and development of its space station and manned lunar exploration this year, the state media said citing the China Manned Space Agency.