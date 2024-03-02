India seizes dual-use items bound for Pakistan from China

In a recent development highlighting the ongoing concerns surrounding proliferation trading between Pakistan and China, Indian customs officials intercepted a Malta-flagged merchant ship, CMA CGM Attila, at the Nhava Sheva port on January 23. The vessel, en-route to Karachi, was carrying a suspicious cargo that raised red flags among port authorities, leading to a thorough inspection by Indian authorities and subsequent seizure of the consignment. This interception is part of a broader effort by Indian authorities to prevent the illegal transfer of dual-use military-grade items to Pakistan.

The seizure was prompted by specific intelligence received by port officials, who became suspicious after scanning the official documents submitted for the consignment. The documents identified the consigner as 'Shanghai JXE Global Logistics Co Ltd' and the consignee as 'Pakistan Wings Pvt Ltd' based in Sialkot, Pakistan. Further investigation revealed that around 22000 kg consignment, initially believed to be destined for Pakistan Wings, was actually shipped by Taiyuan Mining Import and Export Co Ltd and intended for Cosmos Engineering in Pakistan.

Cosmos Engineering, a known Pakistani defense supplier, has been under scrutiny since March 2022 when Indian authorities intercepted a shipment of thermoelectric instruments at the same port. These incidents underscore a pattern of attempts by Pakistan to acquire dual-use and restricted items for military purposes through intermediaries.

The link between Pakistan Wings and Quantum Logix, a US-sanctioned entity for its activities contrary to national security interests, raises further concerns about the clandestine nature of these transactions. Quantum Logix has been on US Department of Commerce’s Export Administration Regulations (EAR) entities list on June 14 last year.