India keeping close tabs on Chinese-Pakistani naval drills in northern Arabian Sea: Sources to WION

India has been monitoring the movements of Chinese naval assets and keeping a close tab on the ongoing China-Pakistan "Sea Guardian 2023" joint exercise.

Government sources told WION they have started surveillance "from the moment (Chinese assets) entered the Indian Ocean region to the Malacca straits," underlining the commitment to "comprehensive maritime domain awareness".

The "Sea Guardian-3" exercise, heralded as the "largest-ever" naval collaboration between China and Pakistan, has been taking place from Nov 14 to Nov 16, featuring a strong Chinese presence.

The Chinese flotilla includes naval ships, submarine, and submarine rescue ship along with PLA (Navy) Marines Corps Detachment. The joint manoeuvres, designed to enhance interoperability and cooperation, are set to conclude on November 17.

"The Indian Navy has been monitoring the movement of the Chinese ships and submarine participating in the Sea Guardian exercise with the Pakistan Navy. Indian Navy maintains a close watch on all the movements in the Indian Ocean region, in the spirit of national interest and security," government sources told WION.

In the China-Pakistan exercises, frontline destroyers/frigates along with air and other assets and Marines/Special Forces from Pakistan Navy and PLA (Navy) will carry out advance-level joint drills and naval manoeuvres in north Arabian Sea.

The ongoing collaboration between China and Pakistan underscores the complexity of regional dynamics and a rising concern for India.