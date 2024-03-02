Google to restore 'delisted' apps after Indian IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's intervention
The Google logo is seen on the Google house at CES 2024, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 10, 2024 Photograph:(Reuters)
Story highlights
Google is set to restore all the apps after India's Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw's intervention.
Google is set to restore all the apps after India's Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw's intervention.
(More to follow)