Google removes Indian matrimonial, job search apps over fee dispute

Google initiated the removal of apps from 10 Indian companies, including well-known matrimony and job search platforms like Bharat Matrimony and Naukri, amidst a disagreement regarding service fee payments in one of its rapidly expanding markets.

Indian startups have long been vocal about their discontent with various practices employed by the American tech giant, particularly its imposition of in-app fees. Google asserts that these fees contribute to the growth and promotion of the Android and Play Store app ecosystem.

Matrimony apps among those affected

Matrimony.com, the parent company of popular matchmaking apps like Bharat Matrimony and Jodii, expressed dismay over the removal of its apps from Google's Play Store. Founder Murugavel Janakiraman lamented the impact on India's internet landscape, highlighting the significance of these services in modern matchmaking.

"Our apps are getting deleted one by one. It literally means all the top matrimony services will be deleted," he told Reuters.

In India, matrimonial apps and websites have gained traction, particularly among younger demographics veering away from traditional parental matchmaking methods. Bharat Matrimony, one of Matrimony.com's flagship apps, boasted over 50 million downloads, showcasing its widespread appeal.

Google issued Play Store violation notices to Matrimony.com and Info Edge, the parent company of Naukri and 99acres. While initially causing a slight dip in stock prices for Matrimony.com and Info Edge, market reactions later stabilised.

The dispute revolves around Indian startups' resistance to Google's imposition of service fees ranging from 11 per cent to 26 per cent on in-app payments. Despite earlier orders from antitrust authorities to revise these fees, Google gained court approval to maintain or remove apps based on compliance.

Google justified its actions, citing the failure of some Indian companies to pay for the value derived from Google Play. The company stressed on the importance of maintaining a level playing field among developers and reiterated its right to levy fees.

Also watch | European media giants sue Google for $2.3 bn over alleged misconduct With Google's dominant position in India's mobile market, comprising 94 per cent Android-based phones, the ramifications of this dispute extend throughout the app ecosystem. Google noted that only a small fraction of Indian developers are subject to service fees.

This isn't the first time Google's actions have stirred controversy in India. In 2020, the temporary removal of Paytm from the Play Store sparked widespread backlash, prompting industry players to explore alternative app store solutions and pursue legal recourse against Google's policies.