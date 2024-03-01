Paytm Payments Bank of India hit with $662,000 fine amid allegations of money laundering
File photo of the Paytm logo. Photograph:(Reuters)
India's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) levied a fine of 54.9 million rupees ($662,565) on Paytm Payments Bank, an affiliate of Paytm (PAYT.NS), for alleged involvement in money laundering. This action followed a review prompted by law enforcement's information regarding alleged illegal activities, such as online gambling facilitation.
