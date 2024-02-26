Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma steps down from payments bank board amid crisis

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma steps down as the chairman of Paytm Payments Bank, according to an exchange filing, on Monday (Feb 26).

This comes as the embattled company overhauls its board in the wake of a clampdown by India's central bank - the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Paytm Payments Bank is an associate of One 97 Communications which said that it has withdrawn its nominee Sharma from the bank's board as part-time non-executive chairman and board member.