Alexei Navalny's mother pays tribute at grave a day after massive funeral turnout

The mother of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny made a visit to his gravesite on Saturday (March 2), following a day where thousands of Russians defied potential arrest to honour the memory of the anti-corruption activist at his funeral in Moscow on Friday (March 1).

Navalny, who had been Russian President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic for over a decade, met his untimely death in an Arctic prison facility in mid February, serving a lengthy sentence on politically motivated "extremism" charges.

Lyudmila Navalnaya, accompanied by Alla Abrosimova, the mother of Navalny's widow Yulia, arrived at the Borisovo cemetery in southern Moscow early Saturday morning to pay her respects. The grave was seen decorated with flowers and wreaths.

Family's absence and ongoing legacy

Notably absent from the funeral were Navalny's wife, Yulia, their children, and his brother, all residing abroad to avoid potential arrest due to their opposition to Putin. Despite their absence, Yulia Navalnaya remains committed to continuing her late husband's work, accusing Putin of being complicit in his death.

Even after the funeral, mourners are continuing to trickle in, laying flowers at Navalny's grave. However, a significant police presence remains in the vicinity.

Friday saw thousands of Navalny supporters braving potential arrest as they paid tribute to the slain activist. Chants of "No to war!" and denouncements of Putin as a "murderer" echoed through the streets, reflecting a rare display of dissent in a country where such protests are often met with harsh repression.

Despite the risks, Navalny's followers remained resolute, demanding an end to Russia's military aggression in Ukraine and calling for the release of political prisoners.

Navalny's mother's eight-day struggle to secure her son's body for burial highlighted bureaucratic hurdles and delays. Even on the day of the funeral, the morgue initially withheld the body, citing the need for further tests, prompting appeals from Navalny's allies for dignified closure.

Also watch | Hundreds bid farewell to Alexei Navalny at his funeral in Moscow Russian authorities have yet to determine Navalny's cause of death, fueling speculation and international outcry. His widow accused Putin and Moscow officials of obstructing a public funeral. Despite obstacles, Navalny's supporters worldwide were urged to honour him with floral tributes, underscoring his enduring legacy as a fearless advocate for justice.