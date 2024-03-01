Alexei Navalny funeral: Putin's fierce critic buried in Moscow amid tight security

Under the vigilant watch of law enforcement, thousands gathered in Moscow on Friday (March 1) to bid their final farewells to Alexei Navalny, whose death two weeks back in an Arctic penal colony remains shrouded in mystery.

The funeral ceremony unfolded amidst a backdrop of contention between Navalny's supporters and authorities over the release of his body. Despite facing hurdles, including refusals from several Moscow churches to host the service for the prominent anti-corruption crusader, Navalny's team secured permission from the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows.

As Navalny's coffin was ushered into the church, the crowd erupted into applause and chants of support. Western diplomats, presidential hopefuls, and mourners from across the globe paid their respects. Inside the church, Navalny's body lay adorned with flowers, with his mother by his side, holding a candle.

Family dynamics and international attention

While Navalny's father was present, details regarding other family members remained unclear. His widow, Yulia Navalnaya, recently addressed the European Parliament, while his daughter studied at Stanford University and his son's whereabouts remained unknown. Close associates who left Russia under pressure observed the funeral remotely via Navalny's YouTube channel.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov cautioned against unauthorized gatherings, though sentiments among supporters echoed a deep respect for Navalny's activism. Despite legal admonitions, thousands marched to Borisovskoye Cemetery for the burial, where emotional scenes ensued, and demands to pay final respects echoed through the crowd.

Navalny's mother's eight-day struggle to secure her son's body for burial highlighted bureaucratic hurdles and delays. Even on the day of the funeral, the morgue initially withheld the body, citing the need for further tests, prompting appeals from Navalny's allies for dignified closure.

Russian authorities have yet to determine Navalny's cause of death, fueling speculation and international outcry. His widow accused Putin and Moscow officials of obstructing a public funeral. Despite obstacles, Navalny's supporters worldwide were urged to honor him with floral tributes, underscoring his enduring legacy as a fearless advocate for justice.