‘Love you more and more,’ Alexei Navalny’s last message for his wife from jail

Putin critic Alexei Navalny is believed to have written "I love you more and more" in a letter to his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, as a final Valentine’s Day message. He sent the message from behind the bars, reported The Sun.

The jailed Russian opposition leader reportedly died Friday (Feb 16), according to Russian state media. The reports said he collapsed inside the brutal Polar Wolf jail and could not be resuscitated.

Alexei Navalny’s last message to his wife

Alexei Navalny wrote in his letter: "Baby, everything is like a song with you: between us there are cities, the take-off lights of airfields, blue snowstorms and thousands of kilometres.”

"But I feel that you are near every second, and I love you more and more," the embattled leader wrote in his last declaration of love.

Who is Alexei Navalny’s wife?

Yulia Navalnaya, 47, has been described as Russia’s ‘first lady’ of the opposition. Yulia met Navalny in the summer of 1998 during holidays in Turkey. The couple got married two years later, in 2000.

The couple has two children—a daughter Daria, 23, and a son Zakhar, 15.

Yulia Navalnaya was an economist and worked with several Russian banks before getting married to Navalny. She supported her husband throughout his long, perilous journey against the most powerful leader of Russia.

In 2020, while Alexei Navalny battled death in Germany after allegedly being poisoned by Russian agents, Yulia used to brief journalists about his condition.

Yulia Navalnaya’s reaction after reports of her husband’s death

Yulia said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his associates will not go unpunished if the death of Alexei Navalny turns out to be true, Reuters reported.

She also called on the international community to join forces and stand up to the “horrific regime” of Russia.