Spanish tourist gang-raped during bike tour with husband in India's Jharkhand, 3 arrested

In a distressing event in the Dumka district in the Indian state of Jharkhand, a Spanish woman, who was touring on a bike with her husband, was reportedly gang-raped on Friday (Mar 1) night. Dumka district, where the horrifying incident took place, is nearly 311 kilometres (193 miles) northwest of Ranchi, the state's capital city.

The chilling crime took place at Kurumahat in the Hansdiha police station area. This is the place where the couple had set up camp for the night. Jharkhand, located in eastern India, is a destination for tourists, especially for those interested in tribal culture and natural beauty.

Following the gruesome incident, Police Superintendent Pitambar Singh Kherwar reportedly arrived at the scene late in the night and apprehended three individuals. "The incident of gangrape occurred on Friday night," disclosed Jarmundi Sub Divisional Police Officer Santosh Kumar to PTI news agency.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, another official reportedly mentioned the involvement of seven to eight local youths in the crime.

The victim, on a biking excursion with her spouse toward Nepal via Bhagalpur, had halted at Dumka when the assault occurred. According to her statement, the couple had set up their tent in a secluded spot near the Hansdiha market.

While she was asleep, several local youths barged into the tent and took turns raping her, also resorting to physical violence, as per her complaint to the police authorities.

Following the assault, the woman was admitted to Saraiyahat Community Health Centre for medical treatment. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter. According to the police, the victim is reportedly undergoing medical examinations at Dumka's Phulo Jhano Medical College Hospital.

Politics erupted

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey criticised the state government, asserting, “…In this state, neither Adivasis nor Dalits are safe…Now this has become an international matter that a Spanish woman comes with her husband to India, and it comes to light that she has been gang-raped…I appeal to CM Champai Soren to concentrate on law and order in the state. If posting will take place based on any caste then this sort of incident will occur often….”

Watch | ‘Won’t be possible’: Maharashtra CM to skip Sharad Pawar's lunch × BJP's Babulal Marandi also expressed strong condemnation of the rape incident in Jharkhand. While advocating for strict measures against the perpetrators, he urged Chief Minister Champai Soren to ensure swift punishment. He also called for prohibition for troublesome police personnel, and establishing a safe environment for tourists, media reports said.