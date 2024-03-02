Former World Cup winner and MP Gautam Gambhir requests ruling BJP for release from political duties

Former World Cup winner and Member of Parliament of the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Gautam Gambhir has requested the party officials for a release from political duties. Gambhir, a member of the 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup squad requested BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday (Mar 2) to stay away from political duties in order to focus on his cricketing commitments. Gambhir successfully contested the East Delhi seat in the 2019 general elections with a winning margin of 6,95,109 votes having joined the party in March of that year. I have requested Hon’ble Party President @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble HM @AmitShah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 2, 2024 × Gambhir asks to stay away from political duties

“I have requested Hon’ble Party President @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble HM @AmitShah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!,” Gambhir wrote on his X handle.

Gambhir’s request to stay away from politics all but signals the end of his stint as a Member of Parliament and is unlikely to contest the general elections in 2024. Gambhir ahead of the 2019 general election joined the PM Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and successfully contested the East Delhi seat at the first attempt. However, the former cricketer was more in the news for his controversial verdicts and fights on the field than his political stints.

Gambhir’s exit from the election frame could welcome the addition of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar to the BJP-led NDA alliance. According to a few reports, the Bollywood actor could be handed the seat vacated by Gambhir in East Delhi. While these are still reports, the BJP intends to win all seven seats in the National Capital Territory (NCT) and would like to have a like-to-like replacement in terms of fame for Gambhir.