Israeli airstrike claims lives of 3 Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon

An Israeli drone strike targeted a car on a coastal road near the town of Naqoura in south Lebanon on Sturday (March 2), resulting in the death of three Hezbollah fighters, according to security sources in Lebanon.

This incident is part of the ongoing cross-border hostilities, running parallel to the Gaza war. Israeli strikes since October have claimed the lives of over 200 Hezbollah fighters and around 50 civilians in Lebanon, while attacks from Lebanon into Israel have resulted in the deaths of a dozen Israeli soldiers and five civilians. Tens of thousands of people on both sides of the border have fled their villages.

Hezbollah, allied with Iran like the Palestinian group Hamas, has been conducting its campaign at the border to express solidarity with Palestinians facing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip.

This week, Hezbollah indicated its willingness to cease attacks if Israel's Gaza offensive stops, while also expressing readiness to continue if the Gaza war persists.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant suggested an intention to increase attacks on Hezbollah in the event of a Gaza ceasefire, with openness to a diplomatic deal for the withdrawal of Hezbollah fighters from the border.

Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, mentioned on Thursday that a cessation of fighting in Gaza could prompt indirect talks to end hostilities at the border, possibly starting as early as next week. The Israeli army stated it was checking reports on the drone strike incident.

On the other side, United States President Joe Biden on Friday (Mar 1) said that the country will start airdropping food and supplies as part of humanitarian aid into Gaza in the days ahead.

Speaking with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in an Oval Office meeting, he called the killing of more than 100 people in Gaza a "tragic and alarming event".

On Thursday (Feb 29), a huge crowd of people in North Gaza rushed towards food aid trucks after which the Israeli forces guarding those trucks opened fire at them.

"The loss of life is heartbreaking. People are so desperate that innocent people got caught in a terrible war unable to feed their families, and you saw the response when they tried to get aid in," Biden said.

He added, "And we need to do more in the United States, will do more. In the coming days, we’re going to join with our friends in Jordan and others in providing airdrops."