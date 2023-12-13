videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Israel trades fire with Lebanon’s Hezbollah
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 13, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
Days after the Israeli defence minister hinted that Israel could open a second war front in Lebanon, IDF escalates its strikes on the Lebanese border. Will Israel open a second front with Lebanon?
trending now
Players With Most Hundreds in IPL History
UCL: Manchester United end worst-ever campaign with a loss to Bayern Munich
Real Madrid beat Union Berlin 3-2 in Champions League
Militaries account for 5.5% of global greenhouse gas emission
COP28: No phase-out targets for fossil fuels
recommended videos
Deepika Padukone trolled on social media for wearing a bikini in Fighter
Parliament Security Breach: Massive security breach inside India's parliament
Israel-Hamas war: Media reports suggest that IDF is flooding Hamas tunnels
Israel-Hamas war: Israel floods tunnels with sea water
Lok Sabha Security Breach: Major Security breach in Indian Parliament
recommended videos
Deepika Padukone trolled on social media for wearing a bikini in Fighter
Parliament Security Breach: Massive security breach inside India's parliament
Israel-Hamas war: Media reports suggest that IDF is flooding Hamas tunnels
Israel-Hamas war: Israel floods tunnels with sea water