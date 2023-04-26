Top 10 world news: Pro-Khalistan extremism in UK, Microsoft's acquisition of Activision blocked, and more

A report published by an independent commission, constituted by former prime minister Boris Johnson has highlighted the existence of pro-Khalistan voices in the UK. The Khalistan supporters have been demanding the creation of a separate state for Sikhs in India. In other news, UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on Wednesday blocked Microsoft's $69 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard. Microsoft said it will appeal the decision.

Click on headlines to read more:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Twitter post on Wednesday that he had held a "long and meaningful" phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is the first time that the two leaders have spoken since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

At least 10 policemen and a driver were killed after Maoists blew up a vehicle carrying them in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh.

The Bloom Review, an independent report commissioned by former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has highlighted the existence of a "small, extremely vocal and aggressive minority of British Sikhs who can be described as pro-Khalistan extremists".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's top aide said the US and the entire Western world pursued a wrong nuclear policy that led to instability in the region. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelensky said the US encouraged Ukraine to give up on nuclear weapons after the Soviet Union collapsed, offering safeguards in return.

Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition to buy Activision Blizzard - a video game company has been blocked in the United Kingdom by the Competition and Markets Authority. After months of investigation, the antitrust watchdog concluded that the deal would harm competition in cloud gaming.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday (April 26) that 2023 summit of leaders of the Quad countries will take place in Sydney on May 24. This will be the third in-person meeting of the leaders of Australia, the US, India and Japan.

The German air force said on Wednesday (April 26) that Germany and Britain intercepted three Russian military reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea. The German air force wrote on Twitter: "Reconnaissance flights intercepted. German and British Eurofighters were alerted to identify three military aircraft."

Iranian state media reported on Wednesday (April 26) that Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani, a powerful cleric was killed in an armed attack.

Top Indian international wrestlers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia amongst others have alleged WFI president of sexual harassment and are involved in a protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.