India: At least 10 police personnel killed in IED blast by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

At least 10 policemen and a driver were killed after Maoists blew up a vehicle carrying them in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh. The incident transpired in the Dantewada district of the state and the Maoists used Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to carry out the attack.

According to preliminary reports, the policemen, belonging to District Reserve Guard (DRG) had gone to the district's Aranpur area after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of Naxalities in the Aranpur area.

However, during the return journey, the DRG personnel became the target of an ambush attack as the Maoists planted IEDs on the road which the driver failed to spot.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took to Twitter to confirm the news of the demise of the security personnel and the driver.

"The news of the martyrdom of our 10 DRG jawans and a driver due to an IED blast on the DRG force which had arrived for an anti-Naxal operation on the information of the presence of Maoist cadre under Aranpur police station area of Dantewada is very sad. We all the people of the state pay our respects to him. We all share the grief of their families. May their soul rest in peace," tweeted Baghel.

Baghel added, "There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won't be spared."