Wrestling mess: 'My heart goes out to all' - Olympic medallist Abhinav Bindra backs protesting wrestlers

Top Indian international wrestlers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, etc., have alleged WFI president of sexual harassment and are involved in a protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

Thus, the wrestlers' protest has become a huge talking point in the country and is generating a lot of eyeballs with each passing day. On Wednesday (April 26), Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra shared a heartfelt tweet for the wrestlers and backed them amid their protest.

"As athletes, we train hard every day to represent our country on the international stage. It is deeply concerning to see our athletes finding it necessary to protest on the streets regarding the allegations of harassment in the Indian wrestling administration," Abhinav Bindra tweeted.

"My heart goes out to all those who have been affected. We must ensure that this issue is handled properly, with the athletes' concerns heard and addressed fairly and independently. This incident highlights the crucial need for a proper safeguarding mechanism that can prevent harassment and ensure justice for those affected. We must work towards creating a safe and secure environment for all athletes to thrive in," he added.

Recently, the wrestlers returned to Jantar Mantar and resumed their protest after revealing that the Delhi Police have refused to file an FIR against WFI chief. It is to be noted that as many as seven female wrestlers, including a minor, complained against him of sexual harassment.

The wrestlers have slept and trained at the protest site over the last four days. It does not seem like the protest will end anytime soon as their demands have not been met so far and there has not been any response from Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, despite the wrestlers' request.

"PM Modi does Mann Ki Baat, but he should listen to Betiyon Ki Mann Ki Baat as well," said Vinesh.