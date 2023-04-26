Joe Russo predicts AI-generated movie in the coming two years time
Joe Russo- part of the director duo The Russo Brothers- has said that AI-generated 90 minutes long movie is a possibility in the near future.
If the current situation is anything to go by, then Artificial Intelligence is here to stay. The Russo Brothers, who are known for their futuristic films, have widely spoken about the fture of cinema and how Gen Z's viewing behaviour has been changing rapidly. In a new conversation, Joe Russo stated that he believes a fully AI movie- one which is so convincing that you wouldn't know it is AI- is only two years away.
Joe Russo has openly admitted that he's 'on the board of a few AI companies' which have plenty ideas of what AI movies would look like.
One version is “a constantly evolving story, either in a game or in a movie, or a TV show, or it could be your own self-insert platform. “‘Hey, I want a movie starring my photoreal avatar and Marilyn Monroe’s photoreal avatar. I want it to be a rom-com because I’ve had a rough day,’” and it renders a very competent story with dialogue that mimics your voice,” Russo said. “It mimics your voice, and suddenly now you have a rom-com starring you that’s 90 minutes long. So you can curate your story specifically to you.”
He is basically foreseeing a completely AI-driven script being adapted into a film in the near future.
Epic Games’ Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard added to Russo's comment and said “The TVs that Samsung and a lot of companies are making now, they already have enough processing power just in the TV itself where we’re just not very far off, where you could render anything in real-time,” meaning you could request your AI TV to insert you into Endgame and watch yourself as it happens.
“Make me Doctor Strange,” Russo joked and added that the concept was a possibility. While it sounds scary Russo asserted that the future is coming “whether we want it or not.”
The director admitted he was excited about the possibility and felt it should be exciting to the rest of us too.
“(The) value of it is the democratization of storytelling. That’s incredibly valuable,” he argued. “That means that anyone in this room could tell a story, or make a game at scale, with the help of a photoreal engine or an engine and AI tools. That, I think, is what excites me about it most.”
Russo's comments though did not excite fans on Twitter as many felt that AI already was a big threat to the arts and creativity. Some even joked that Joe Russo himself was an AI.
i am actually shaking with anger like this is insane to me. AI is already so fucking unethical in most of the ways it’s used in the arts. this too far. again.— Cordelia Cordate (@cordeliacordate) April 25, 2023
also, shame on Joe Russo for not recognizing that supporting AI is pulling up the ladder after his own successes.
the plot twist is joe russo is an ai https://t.co/aLOuaCjIip— Richard (@ifiwasrichard) April 26, 2023
Also, and don't take this as me addressing you, I'm just thinking out loud, but I read that deal from Joe Russo about AI film scripts and it's just the darkest shit to come out of this moment in cinema. Put an NT in the middle of AI and that is what he is promoting - anti-art.— Dr. Butcher, M.D. Medical Deviate (@DrButcherMD2) April 26, 2023
Joe and Anthony Russo's latest web series Citadel is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28.