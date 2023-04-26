Joe Russo predicts AI-generated movie in the coming two years time

If the current situation is anything to go by, then Artificial Intelligence is here to stay. The Russo Brothers, who are known for their futuristic films, have widely spoken about the fture of cinema and how Gen Z's viewing behaviour has been changing rapidly. In a new conversation, Joe Russo stated that he believes a fully AI movie- one which is so convincing that you wouldn't know it is AI- is only two years away.



Joe Russo has openly admitted that he's 'on the board of a few AI companies' which have plenty ideas of what AI movies would look like.



One version is “a constantly evolving story, either in a game or in a movie, or a TV show, or it could be your own self-insert platform. “‘Hey, I want a movie starring my photoreal avatar and Marilyn Monroe’s photoreal avatar. I want it to be a rom-com because I’ve had a rough day,’” and it renders a very competent story with dialogue that mimics your voice,” Russo said. “It mimics your voice, and suddenly now you have a rom-com starring you that’s 90 minutes long. So you can curate your story specifically to you.”



He is basically foreseeing a completely AI-driven script being adapted into a film in the near future.



Epic Games’ Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard added to Russo's comment and said “The TVs that Samsung and a lot of companies are making now, they already have enough processing power just in the TV itself where we’re just not very far off, where you could render anything in real-time,” meaning you could request your AI TV to insert you into Endgame and watch yourself as it happens.



“Make me Doctor Strange,” Russo joked and added that the concept was a possibility. While it sounds scary Russo asserted that the future is coming “whether we want it or not.”