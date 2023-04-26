UK report highlights pro-Khalistan extremism in Britain, calls for government action

The Bloom Review, an independent report commissioned by former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has highlighted the existence of a "small, extremely vocal and aggressive minority of British Sikhs who can be described as pro-Khalistan extremists".

The report examines how the government should engage with faith groups in England and identifies the need for a more nuanced understanding of "subversive and sectarian activity" within the Sikh community. The report warns that some pro-Khalistan Sikh groups aim to artificially inflate their influence by lobbying political bodies under the guise of human rights activism, presenting a false appearance of legitimacy. It also notes that some groups use various aliases to "subvert the British political order", a strategy used historically by white supremacist and Islamist terrorist groups.

It notes that the subversive, sectarian, and discriminatory activities of these groups do not reflect the true nature of the majority of British Sikh communities. However, it acknowledges that these activities have adversely affected these communities, making it crucial for the government to take steps to define and deal with such harmful extremism.



The Bloom Review draws on over 21,000 responses to a call for evidence that posed a series of questions around how those of all faiths perceive the government’s engagement with faith organisations. It includes 22 recommendations to the Secretary of State for Levelling Up Housing and Communities on how engagement can be improved, both in terms of recognizing the contribution of faith communities and addressing harmful practices linked to faith.

The reports also point out how Lord Singh of Wimbledon, a prominent Sikh in public life, was deliberately ill-treated to silence him in his recent evidence to the House of Lords Conduct Committee. He claimed that he was being bullied and harassed by certain individuals and organisations who sought to prevent him from expressing views contrary to theirs on Sikh issues.

Key recommendation of the report has been that the British govt should "clearly define and investigate extremist activity and identify where this exists within the Sikh community" and take "steps to develop a more nuanced and comprehensive understanding of subversive and sectarian Sikh extremist activity." It suggested that the govt should ensure that "unacceptable and extremist behaviors are not inadvertently legitimized by government or parliamentary engagement."

The report is significant given India-UK ties were impacted earlier this year after Khalistani elements vandalised Indian High Commission in the UK. UK had assured safety of the Indian mission after the incident.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.