German air force says Russian aircraft intercepted over Baltic Sea

The German air force said on Wednesday (April 26) that Germany and Britain intercepted three Russian military reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

The air force on Twitter: "Reconnaissance flights intercepted. German and British Eurofighters were alerted to identify three military aircraft."

"The two SU-27 Flankers and an IL-20 from Russia were flying again without transponder signals in international airspace over the Baltic Sea," the tweet added.

News agencies have mentioned that Germany participates in monitoring the air space over the Baltic states as it is a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member. In the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war, security has been heightened for the Baltic states.

The military jets of Russia have repeatedly strayed into the airspace over the Baltic Sea in recent months and Russian military aircraft also fly from mainland Russia to Kaliningrad and back regularly. It means that such encounters are fairly routine in the region.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said that two Tu-160 strategic missile carrier bombers completed a planned, more than 14-hour flight over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas.