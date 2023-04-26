Powerful Iranian cleric killed in armed attack: Report
Photograph:(WION)
Story highlights
Iranian state media has reported that Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani has been killed in an armed attack that took place in the north of the country.
Iranian state media reported on Wednesday (April 26) that Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani, a powerful cleric was killed in an armed attack.
"Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani was killed this morning in an armed attack... the assailant was also arrested," IRNA news agency reported, citing an official. The attack took place in the north of Iran.
(This is a breaking news. More to follow shortly)