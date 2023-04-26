'West encouraged Ukraine to give up nuclear arms': Zelensky's adviser blames US for surrendering advantage

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's top aide said the US and the entire Western world pursued a wrong nuclear policy that led to instability in the region. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelensky said the US encouraged Ukraine to give up on nuclear weapons after the Soviet Union collapsed, offering safeguards in return. However, this was misinterpreted by Russia, leading to a chain of events that has seemingly led to the current war.

"The United States, unfortunately, along with other Western countries, encouraged Ukraine to give up nuclear and other weapons to ensure security and stability in the region under safeguards. This was a wrong policy that was misinterpreted by the aggressor and led to a major war in Europe," Podolyak took to Twitter to share his analysis.

"The only way to ensure security in Europe today is through the return of respect for international law: return of the occupied territories back to Ukraine, bringing war criminals to justice, and the country's full membership in #NATO. Absolutely clear position and effective bipartisan support," he added. It takes great courage to openly recognize the mistakes of the past. The House of Representatives’ resolution is unequivocal: The United States, unfortunately, along with other Western countries, encouraged Ukraine to give up nuclear and other weapons to ensure security and… — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) April 26, 2023 ×

Podolyak made the assessment in the backdrop of US lawmakers introducing a draft bipartisan resolution which states that Ukraine should be "restored to its internationally recognized 1991 borders".

According to Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, the draft resolution states that after Ukraine's victory in the war, the country should be integrated into NATO and other Euro-Atlantic institutions, which corresponds to the US long-term policy.

"We introduce this resolution to explain the importance of preserving territorial integrity. I believe it is important, in particular, for the American people, who must understand that the entire territory of Ukraine must be returned to Kyiv's jurisdiction," said Republican congressman Joe Wilson who co-wrote the document.

ALSO READ | Ukraine war: Two killed, 10 injured after Russian missile strikes museum in Kupiansk Ukraine's denuclearisation It was in 1991 that the Soviet Union was finally balkanised which led to the creation of an independent Ukraine which had the now-annexed regions of Crimea, the Donbas, and the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

At the time of its creation, Ukraine briefly held the title of third-largest nuclear power in the world. Still reeling from the effects of disintegration, Moscow had left thousands of nuclear arms on Ukrainian soil.

Ukraine could have easily dominated the world order with the stockpile of nuclear arsenal it had. However, in the years to come, the USA, UK and other Western powers persuaded it to give up on nuclear ambitions.

WATCH | Role of technology in the Russia-Ukraine war × Consequently, in 1994, Kyiv decided to completely denuclearise with the Western world guaranteeing security under the agreement known as the Budapest Memorandum.

In hindsight, it proved to be a costly error as Moscow, during the ongoing war has repeatedly insinuated that Kyiv may potentially use nuclear weapons supplied by the Western world. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, earlier this week asserted that the possibility of nuclear war breaking out was growing every day.

(With inputs from agencies)