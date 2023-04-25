Ukraine war: 1 killed, 10 injured after Russian missile strikes museum in Kupiansk

One person was killed and ten others were injured after a Russian missile struck a museum in the centre of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kupiansk on Tuesday (April 25), according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. The president's chief of staff Andriy Yermak and the regional governor said the damage was caused by a Russian S-300 missile, the news agency Reuters reported.

Taking to Telegram, Yermak shared a video showing the half-destroyed Kupiansk Local Lore Museum and military and police on the site of the strike. The museum's windows were smashed and a section of the wall and roof were destroyed.

Further details are awaited

Kupiansk, which had a population of 26,000 before the beginning of the Russian offensive, lies in the Kharkiv region. Kupiansk was an important rail hub that was occupied by Russian forces for months.

However, Ukraine pushed them out of the city in a lightning counteroffensive in September last year that also recaptured the cities of Izium and Balakliia.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.