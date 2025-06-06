/Top 10 world news: Pakistan pleads to India over IWT; Russia launches 'massive strike' on Ukraine, and more

More than a month has passed since India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, with the whole nation feeling the heat now after the Pahalgam terror attack, that killed 26 people on April 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, scheduled for later this month. He thanked Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for the invitation.

Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia has launched over 400 drones and more than 40 missiles, including ballistic ones, in Ukraine. Talking to the social media platform X, the Ukrainian president said at least three people were killed in the strike and around 49 were injured.

Click on the headlines to read more

Pakistan's desperate attempt: Islamabad pleads to India in FOUR LETTERS to reconsider decision on Indus Waters Treaty

More than a month has passed since India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, with the whole nation feeling the heat now after the Pahalgam terror attack, that killed 26 people on April 22.



PM Modi gets G7 invite as Canadian PM Mark Carney dials him - Will it help reset India-Canada ties?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, scheduled for later this month. He thanked Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for the invitation.



'Over 400 drones and more than 40 missiles': Zelensky says Russia launches 'massive strike' on Ukraine, kills 3 people

Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia has launched over 400 drones and more than 40 missiles, including ballistic ones, in Ukraine. Talking to the social media platform X, the Ukrainian president said at least three people were killed in the strike and around 49 were injured. Zelensky said the number may increase further.



Netanyahu confirms arming anti-Hamas groups in Gaza, asks, ‘what’s wrong with that?’ after facing criticism

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that his government is providing weapons to groups in Gaza that oppose the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Earlier, it was reported that Netanyahu personally approved the transfer of the weapons to a Gaza-based faction led by Yasser Abu Shabab, a controversial figure linked to a local clan in Rafah.

Musk's BIG hint at new political party? Will there be a Trump vs Musk in US politics?

As the feud between US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk intensified on Thursday night, the tech billionaire and Trump's 'ex-buddy' hinted at creating a new political party in the US.



Taller than Eiffel Tower, Qutub Minar: Chenab Bridge was India's BIGGEST engineering challenge - Here's why

The world's highest railway bridge, Chenab Bridge, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (June 6) in Jammu and Kashmir.



Elon Musk's Starlink gets India license: Report

Elon Musk's Starlink has received a license from India, news agency Reuters reported quoting sources on Friday (June 6). If confirmed, this will be marked as a major hurdle cleared for the satellite provider. It will take Musk's company closer to launching commercial operations in India.

How Musk vs Trump feud intensified? Here's the series of posts billionaire made targeting US president

US President Donald Trump and his ex-buddy and tech tycoon Elon Musk got into a massive war of words on Thursday night. Earlier, the controversy was all over the internet about Musk leaving the Trump administration, however, it wasn't out in public then.



Meghan Markle’s pregnant twerking video in the hospital leads to wild conspiracy theories, Internet calls it AI generated

Conspiracy theories are running wild ever since Meghan Markle dropped a twerking video taken during her labour with Princess Lilibet. Many are claiming she was not pregnant at all during the now-viral clip.

Reigning French Open champion Alcaraz marches into final as Musetti retires

Carlos Alcaraz took his Roland Garros title defence all the way as he booked his spot in the final after eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti retired injured in the fourth set of their semi-final on Friday.











































