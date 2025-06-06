/Netanyahu confirms arming anti-Hamas groups in Gaza, asks, ‘what’s wrong with that?’ after facing criticism

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that his government is providing weapons to groups in Gaza that oppose the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Earlier, it was reported that Netanyahu personally approved the transfer of the weapons to a Gaza-based faction led by Yasser Abu Shabab, a controversial figure linked to a local clan in Rafah. Netanyahu’s move has drawn massive criticism and warnings from former Israeli officials and defense analysts.

Meanwhile, the Israeli PM defended his move with a video on social media in which he said, “On the advice of security officials, we activated clans in Gaza that oppose Hamas. What’s wrong with that?”

“It only saves the lives of Israeli soldiers, and publicising this only benefits Hamas, he added.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu's office said on Thursday (June 5) that Israel “was working to defeat Hamas through various means, based on the recommendations of all the heads of the security establishment”.

Controversies around Abu Shabab

Abu Shabab’s group has previously been accused of involvement in smuggling operations linked to Egyptian jihadi groups.

Last week, several videos were circulated on social media confirming Abu Shabab’s involvement with the IDF.

Meanwhile, his family also issued a statement disowning him by accusing him of collaborating with Israeli forces.

“We, like everyone else, were surprised by video footage broadcast by the resistance showing the involvement of Yasser’s groups within a dangerous security framework, reaching the point of operating within undercover units and supporting the Zionist occupation forces, who are brutally killing our people,” the family said in the statement.