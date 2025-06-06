/Musk's BIG hint at new political party? Will there be a Trump vs Musk in US politics?

As the feud between US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk intensified on Thursday night, the tech billionaire and Trump's 'ex-buddy' hinted at creating a new political party in the US.

The tech tycoon shared a post on X, and in a poll, asked that it was time to create a political party to represent "80% in the middle".

"Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?," he asked in the poll.

People started voting in his post, with some posting AI pictures of Musk crying, while others posting memes on it.

One of the users commented, "We don't need a new party in the middle. The Republicans and Democrats are not that far apart anyway. Just join the Libertarian Party. It already exists. Maybe you can actually help get some of them into Congress."

Another user slammed the billionaire, posting, "Elon was never MAGA."

One of the users suggested Musk to sit down with Trump and "try to work things out." "We need both of you, running smoothly down the same track to save this country. You’re the only two people, that I feel confident with being able to get this done!."

It all began when Donald Trump, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, called to end government contracts and subsidies granted to Musk’s companies.

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!” Trump wrote.

In response, Musk replied, saying, “In light of the President’s statement about cancellation of my government contracts, @SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately.”

Moreover, earlier, Musk also criticised Trump’s tax and spending policy. He called it a “disgusting abomination.”