/Taller than Eiffel Tower, Qutub Minar: Chenab Bridge was India's biggest engineering challenge - Here's why

The world's highest railway bridge, Chenab Bridge, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (June 6) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The bridge was built at a cost of around Rs 1,400 crore and is the highest rail and arch bridge in the world with a dock height of 359 metres from the river bed.

Notably, it is 35 metres taller than the iconic Paris Eiffel Tower.

PM Modi celebrated the hoisting of the tricolour on the iconic Chenab Rail Bridge describing it as a moment of immense national pride and a testament to India’s growing capability to build futuristic infrastructure in the most challenging terrains.

A key milestone for Indian engineering - Here's why

It all goes back to 2003 when the bridge project was approved. The bridge is 1.31 km long and its construction took two decades to complete.

Undoubtedly, the Indian government called it the "biggest civil-engineering challenge faced by any railway project in India in recent history".

The bridge is made with 28,660 mega tonnes of steel that can withstand sub-zero temperatures as well as up to 40 degrees.

Surprisingly, the bridge is taller than the popular attraction Eiffel Tower in Paris by 35 times, and is at least five times the height of Qutub Minar.

Notably, the Chenab bridge is designed in a way that also allows trains to pass through at a low speed even if a pier supporting the structure gets damaged.

It was challenging for the engineers to construct it as construction is a tall task in the Himalayan region, as there is a need for transporting huge machinery and other resources.

Moreover, the biggest obstacle in the construction was the area's challenging topography and its remote location.

The bridge is built in a way, that it can withstand wind speeds up to 266 km/hr and strong earthquakes. It took years and years of research and consultation to ensure that it was made strong enough to train movement and withstand bad weather conditions.