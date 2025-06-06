/Elon Musk's Starlink gets India license: Report

Elon Musk's Starlink has received a license from India, news agency Reuters reported quoting sources on Friday (June 6). If confirmed, this will be marked as a major hurdle cleared for the satellite provider. It will take Musk's company closer to launching commercial operations in India.

Starlink has become the third-largest company to get a license from India's Department of Telecommunications. Previously, the country approved similar applications from Eutelsat's (ETL.PA) and OneWeb and Reliance Jio (RELJ.NS), where they asked permission to provide service in India.

Neither Starlink nor the Department of Telecommunications has responded to the report yet.

Since 2022, Musk's company has been trying to get a license to operate commercially in India, but delays occurred due to reasons including national security concerns.