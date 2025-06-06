/'Over 400 drones and more than 40 missiles': Zelensky says Russia launches 'massive strike' on Ukraine, kills 3 people

Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia has launched over 400 drones and more than 40 missiles, including ballistic ones, in Ukraine. Talking to the social media platform X, the Ukrainian president said at least three people were killed in the strike and around 49 were injured. Zelensky said the number may increase further.

"Russia doesn't change its stripes – another massive strike on cities and ordinary life. They targeted almost all of Ukraine – Volyn, Lviv, Ternopil, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions," he wrote on X.

"In total, over 400 drones and more than 40 missiles – including ballistic missiles – were used in today’s attack. 49 people were wounded. Unfortunately, the number may increase – people are reaching out for help,” Zelensky added.

He said the three people killed in the attack were the employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

“Russia must be held accountable for this. Since the first minute of this war, they have been striking cities and villages to destroy life. We’ve done a lot together with the world to enable Ukraine to defend itself. But now is exactly the moment when America, Europe, and everyone around the world can stop this war together by pressuring Russia,” the Ukrainian president wrote.

The attack came after Ukraine launched Operation Spiderweb - an operation that damaged the Russian military and destroyed many of its key bomber planes, including the Tu-95 and Tu-160.