/How Musk vs Trump feud intensified? Here's the series of posts billionaire made targeting US president

US President Donald Trump and his ex-buddy and tech tycoon Elon Musk got into a massive war of words on Thursday night. Earlier, the controversy was all over the internet about Musk leaving the Trump administration, however, it wasn't out in public then.

But last night, while Trump was addressing the media during his bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, he talked about Musk, signalling the intensifying feud between the two.

Meanwhile, Musk started posting on X, commenting on the "Big Beautiful Bill" of the US president.

Series of posts Musk made targeting Trump

First, it started with Musk reposting Trump's 2012 posts, and replying to them.

In one of the posts, in which Trump wrote, "No member of Congress should be eligible for re-election if our country's budget is not balanced - deficits not allowed." To this, Musk reposted and wrote, "I couldn't agree more."

He then began slamming Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill", saying, "Keep the good, remove the bad." In another post, he wrote, "Slim beautiful bill for the win."

In another post, Musk wrote, "Whatever. Keep the EV/solar incentive cuts in the bill, even though no oil & gas subsidies are touched (very unfair!!), but ditch the MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK in the bill. In the entire history of civilization, there has never been legislation that is both big and beautiful. Everyone knows this! Either you get a big and ugly bill or a slim and beautiful bill. Slim and beautiful is the way."

Then, Trump during the media address, said that he was disappointed with Musk, claiming that the billionaire knew the inner workings of the bill better than anybody.

To this, Musk responded and fact-checked it, saying, "False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!"

He then continued to repost several posts in which media organisations, as well as people, were slamming Trump's tax and spending bill.

Musk then posted a video in which Trump went to bat for Musk outside the White House while examining the Teslas. Musk wrote, "Remember this?", while tagging Trump in the post.

He then reposted what Rand Paul, US Senator for Kentucky posted, praising Musk. "Last year in my Festivus Report, I exposed that in 2024 alone, Americans paid $892 B in interest. That’s 10% of the entire federal budget—gone. Not for bridges, schools, or healthcare. Just to keep the creditors at bay."

To this, Musk responded, "And the big, ugly spending bill will make things much worse."

He then suggested keeping the EV/solar incentives cuts in the bill, "also cut all the crazy spending increases in the Big Ugly Bill so that America doesn’t go bankrupt!"

He added, "The Big Ugly Bill will INCREASE the deficit to $2.5 trillion."

Musk in a big claim, said that Congress is spending America into bankruptcy.

He then reposted Trump's Truth Social post, in which the US president said, "Elon was wearing thin, I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forces everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do), and he just went CRAZY!"

The billionaire called it an "obvious lie" and wrote, "So sad."

He then dropped a "Big Bomb". "Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT! Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out," Musk wrote.

The billionaire did not even leave Trump's tariffs, saying that the tariffs will cause a recession in the second half of this year."

Trump also pinned a post made last night, and in a poll, asked that is it the time to create a "new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle".

People started voting in his post, with some posting AI pictures of Musk crying, while others posting memes on it.

One of the users commented, "We don't need a new party in the middle. The Republicans and Democrats are not that far apart anyway. Just join the Libertarian Party. It already exists. Maybe you can actually help get some of them into Congress."