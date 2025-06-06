/PM Modi gets G7 invite as Canadian PM Mark Carney dials him - Will it help reset India-Canada ties?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, scheduled for later this month. He thanked Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for the invitation.

The Canadian prime minister called PM Modi on Friday (June 6), to extend an invitation to the Indian prime minister.

"Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister

@MarkJCarney of Canada. Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month," PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi further said that India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour.

"As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the Summit," he added.

Ties between India and Canada deteriorated during former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s time in office over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

Recently, India’s foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, spoke to his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, taking the first step to mend the strained bilateral relations between the two countries.

Jaishankar said he “discussed the prospects of India-Canada ties” with Canada’s newly appointed Foreign Minister Anita Anand and “wished her a very successful tenure”.

G7 Summit

Canadian Prime Minister is set to host this year's G7 Summit in the resort of Kananaskis in Alberta on June 15-17.

It will mark the second time, the town will host a global gathering, as first happened in 2002.

However, this summit is significant as it coincides with the 50th anniversary of the G7.

G7 is a group comprising the world's most advanced economies, including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US. The European Union also participates in the discussions and meetings.